Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 52,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,543. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

