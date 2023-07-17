Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.61. 1,093,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

