Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.01. The company had a trading volume of 320,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,453. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

