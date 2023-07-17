Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 398,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $129.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

