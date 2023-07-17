Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,857. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.