Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $60.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.