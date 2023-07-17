NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,266.79 or 0.99994202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.