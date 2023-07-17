Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 509.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nikon Stock Down 0.7 %

NINOY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132. Nikon has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Nikon had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

