North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,272,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,327,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 279,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.