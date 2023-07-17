North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 108,952 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 2.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,709,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock remained flat at $23.85 during midday trading on Monday. 20,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

