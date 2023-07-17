North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.03. 895,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,194. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

