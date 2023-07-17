North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $5.37 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $24.89. 581,479 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

