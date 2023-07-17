Northeast Investment Management Has $25.63 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

