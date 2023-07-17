Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,431. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

