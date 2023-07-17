Northeast Investment Management Sells 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,322.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,326.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

