Northeast Investment Management Sells 411 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

