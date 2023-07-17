Northeast Investment Management Sells 852 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. 2,230,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

