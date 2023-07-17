Northeast Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 947,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

