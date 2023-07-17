Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NVS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. 522,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,650. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

