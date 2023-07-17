Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 308,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

