Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 131,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 336,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

