Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 122,205 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 16,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,963. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

