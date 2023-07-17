Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54. The stock has a market cap of C$699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

