OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.35 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $90.87 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.