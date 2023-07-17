Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

