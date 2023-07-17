Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.73, with a volume of 127889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 92.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

