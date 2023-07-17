Oppenheimer Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $177.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $151.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

