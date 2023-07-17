Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.23. 772,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,705. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

