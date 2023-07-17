Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,027. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

