Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

