Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
