ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,655.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

