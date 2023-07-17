ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,655.0 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.
ORIX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.