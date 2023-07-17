Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP) Insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke Buys 310,406 Shares

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke acquired 310,406 shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,104.06 ($3,993.39).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OCTP traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 5,688,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,313. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.05.

Get Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies alerts:

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate is OCT461201, a selective CB2 receptor agonist in solid oral dosage form that is in pre-clinical development for use in the treatment of IBS-associated visceral pain, as well as neuropathic pain conditions, including post herpetic neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.