Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,732 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3,140.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

MKTX traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.93. 172,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,156. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.75.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

