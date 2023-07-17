Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,083 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,277. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

