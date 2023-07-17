Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,256 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after buying an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,807,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.27. 361,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

