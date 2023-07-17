Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

