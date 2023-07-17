Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

