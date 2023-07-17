Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,124 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 381,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,799 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.