Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 438.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $110.59. 214,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.