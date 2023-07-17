Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 355.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7 %

JBHT stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $181.95. 322,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,149. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

