Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,733 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 446.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,727. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $525,729 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.