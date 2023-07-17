Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,594 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.67. 297,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

