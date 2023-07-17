Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $19.72 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KORP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3,161.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 208,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KORP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $47.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

