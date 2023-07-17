Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 3.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 5,952,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,043,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.