Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.21.

Park Lawn Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$823.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$35.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.29.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$117.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.3937397 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

