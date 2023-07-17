Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCBO opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

