Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of PEYUF opened at $8.47 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.
Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
