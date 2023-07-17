Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PEYUF opened at $8.47 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 12.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.