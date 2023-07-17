Piper Sandler Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

