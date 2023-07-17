Piper Sandler Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $93.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

