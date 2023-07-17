Polaris Northstar Capital (RSCZF) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Polaris Northstar Capital (OTCMKTS:RSCZF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,194 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Polaris Northstar Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polaris Northstar Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Northstar Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors 1036 4409 5729 93 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 82.09%. Given Polaris Northstar Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris Northstar Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Northstar Capital N/A N/A -0.12 Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors $205.00 million -$8.47 million 4.76

This table compares Polaris Northstar Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Polaris Northstar Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Polaris Northstar Capital. Polaris Northstar Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris Northstar Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Northstar Capital N/A N/A N/A Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors 373.08% 7.52% 4.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris Northstar Capital peers beat Polaris Northstar Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Polaris Northstar Capital Company Profile

Polaris Northstar Capital Corp., formerly known as, Global Care Capital Inc., is a venture capital and a private equity firm. It is specializing in investments in seed/startup; early stage and mid tier companies; buyout; mezzanine, private and public or undervalued assets; and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It also provides consulting; corporate administration and finance; marketing; and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector. The firm prefers to invest in technology with a focus on blockchain, crypto mining, biotechnology, healthcare, responsible energy creation, infrastructure, technology, environment, social and governance, carbon-neutral, air and water pollution, waste management, water usage, natural resource, medical marijuana, pharma sector, exploration and mining sector with a focus on hard rock minerals, precious metals, rare-earth minerals, oil, gas, water and renewable energy markets. It prefers to invest in the companies which are headquartered in Canada and United States. It prefers to have majority stakes in its portfolio companies. It generally exits by making portfolio companies go public. Polaris Northstar Capital Corp. was founded in September, 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

